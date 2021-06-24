Concert series to feature Salem Quaker City Band

The Salem Summer Concert Series will host the Salem Quaker City Band at 6 p.m. Sunday evening at Waterworth Memorial Park. The band’s musical director Robert Barnett has chosen the theme “An American Celebration” to observe the country’s freedom and honor soldiers and veterans. Admission is free. Tickets will be sold for a 50/50 drawing and prizes donated by local businesses. Attendees are reminded to bring lawn chairs. A food vendor will be available to purchase food and soft drinks. Parking is accessible from North Lincoln Avenue off of Sunset Boulevard and by entering Waterworth Memorial Park at Superior Avenue. For information call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913. (Submitted photo)