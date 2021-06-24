Cancel
Animals

Bagworms are destroying local landscapes

Salem News Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestructive bagworm populations have exploded in our area over the last few years and are sadly destroying many people’s backyard landscapes. I am writing this article to help save your valuable trees and shrubs Now is the time to look closely at your trees and shrubs and be checking for the bagworm silk bags before the eggs and larvae inside the bags hatch and destroy your plants. Each bag can contain hundreds and thousands of eggs and caterpillar larvae that will emerge soon and begin feeding and cause extensive damage.

