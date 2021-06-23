Cancel
Fall Creek, WI

David Hanson

Leader-Telegram
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Jon Hanson, 81, of Mission, TX, formerly of Fall Creek, passed away on May 30, 2021at his home in hospice care. Dave was born and raised in Washburn, WI, the son of Valdemar T. and Betty (Sgarlata) Hanson. Dave was raised in Washburn where he helped his parents operate the Tip Top Café and worked at the Washburn Foundry. After graduating from Washburn High School, Dave went on to Ashland County Teachers College and began his career as a teacher and later, Audiovisual Director in Wisconsin schools at Prairie Farm, Chippewa Falls, Fall Creek and Eleva-Strum. Daves one-room country school, Sunny Valley, can still be seen and visited in Irvine Park at Chippewa Falls, WI. Dave held a Masters Degree in Audio/Visual Communications from the UW Stout in Menomonie, WI, and was also a graduate from UW in Eau Claire, WI. In 1968 Dave moved to Fall Creek to live. He retired in 1990 and moved to Mission, Texas, but returned every summer to Wisconsin where he had a cottage near Washburn.

