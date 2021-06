After tumbling out of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have some work to do in order to get themselves back into title contention next season. A fully healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be a step in the right direction. It is arguable that if the purple and gold had the dynamic duo fit and healthy during the 1st round match up against the Chris Paul-led Phoenix Suns that the outcome might have been in the Laker’s favor. We shall never know.