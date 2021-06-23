Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Richard Dean

Leader-Telegram
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard L. ‘Dick’ Dean, 72, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He was born September 9, 1948, to Lester and Ruby (Thompson) Dean in Whitehall, Wisconsin. Growing up, he had a close relationship with his uncles, aunts, and cousins. He graduated from Whitehall Memorial High School in 1966 and went on to graduate from Madison Business College in 1971, the same year he married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Mattison. They would have been married for 50 years on December 18th.

