Obituaries

Neal Keller

Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeller, Neal of Flat Rock, MI. Age 90. Loving father of Kerry (Randy) Balch, Jamie Hess and Jodie Keller. Proud grandfather of Amber, Joshua, Raechel, Ryan, Kendall, Courtney, Trent, Kyle, and Taylor. Great grandfather of Bonham, Cash, Jett, Aizlyn, Graham, Brock, Vivian and Miles. Uncle of Stuart and Jane. Special family members Stacey and Susan. Dear friend of Louis Vokurka, Don Beeler and Cathy and Joe Conflitti. Preceded in death by parents Otto and Carrie Keller, siblings Leonard (Chip) and Carol and his cherished grandson Casey.

