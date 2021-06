This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. It's a given that you'll find all sorts of deals on Amazon's Echo smart speakers and smart displays during Prime Day. The best of the bunch are often the bundles, where you'll get said speaker or display packaged with a couple of additional gadgets that can connect with it right out of the box. Along with the bundled savings, you're getting additional value from those extra gadgets by bringing new capabilities to your Echo once you pair everything up.