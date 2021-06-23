Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Lyle Abrahamson

Leader-Telegram
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyle J. Abrahamson, 88, of Fairchild, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, June 19, 2021, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire. Lyle, son of Roy and Dorothy (Matysik) Abrahamson was born May 7, 1933, in Fairchild. During the World War II years, Lyle helped his family by working in the family coal business and later the Southside Cheese Factory. During his high school years he proudly played basketball as a Dragon and united with his brothers to challenge and defeat the Fairchild Lions Team for charity, with his 2 sisters and mother cheering in the stands. Lyle met Arlene Trachte at the Silverdome, and the couple were united in marriage on July 8, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church in Granton, where Lyle was confirmed.

www.leadertelegram.com
