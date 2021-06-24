Cancel
Hunt County, TX

Hunt County Grand Jury To Consider Murder, Manslaughter Cases

By Dave Kirkpatrick
easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunt County grand jury will meet Friday. They expect the panel to consider the murder case of 43-year-old Kerith Gilstrap of Greenville. He’s accused of Christopher James Hawkins’ death, who died in a fire on Bourland Street. They will also consider the case of 22-year-old Dylan Mark Owen of Cooper. He’s charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and one count of Intoxication Assault connected with a crash on Hwy 34 that killed two people with injuries.

easttexasradio.com
