Hunt County Grand Jury To Consider Murder, Manslaughter Cases
The Hunt County grand jury will meet Friday. They expect the panel to consider the murder case of 43-year-old Kerith Gilstrap of Greenville. He’s accused of Christopher James Hawkins’ death, who died in a fire on Bourland Street. They will also consider the case of 22-year-old Dylan Mark Owen of Cooper. He’s charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and one count of Intoxication Assault connected with a crash on Hwy 34 that killed two people with injuries.easttexasradio.com