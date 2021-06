In case you haven’t heard, Wander Franco is heading to the Major Leagues on Tuesday. He becomes the first Major Leaguer born in the year 2001, and he will be the only 20-year-old in The Show upon his arrival with Tampa Bay. Being in a group of one is as exclusive as it gets, but open this up to recent history and the switch-hitting infielder is joining a club of 20-year-old Major League rookie position players that runs the gamut of the baseball experience.