Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Bring a Friend to the Next Women’s Wedding Network!

Posted by 
PWLiving
PWLiving
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grab a friend or two and join us for our next in-person Women’s Wedding Network at Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, on July 14, at 11:30 a.m.!. After this last year, we are all struggling to get things back in order. There’s no better way than bringing your friends to Women’s Wedding Network to get connected after such a long separation. Join us as we meet together to see familiar faces and maybe even some new ones! Bring a friend or two and introduce them to other wedding professionals. We’ve missed you!

princewilliamliving.com
Community Policy
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
644
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Women S Wedding Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Woodbridge, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Ner Shalom Invites Your 3-7 Year Old to Join for Book Reading

Join Ner Shalom for playtime and popsicles! We’ll gather with other families to socialize while social distancing. Pre-registration is required as attendance numbers are limited. Good for all ages but most appreciated by kids 3-7 years old. Cosponsored by PJ Library, Congregation Ner Shalom, Pozez JCC, and The Jewish Federation...
Barryville, NYPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Couple's Wedding Ceremony in the Woods Features Tons of DIY Details Made by Their Friends

If you need inspiration for your wedding mood board about what a gorgeous ceremony out in nature should be, look no further than Daniel and Justin's 2018 nuptials. After meeting at a house party through mutual friends, the two became inseparable and seven years later, Daniel asked Justin to be his husband on a surprise kayaking trip in Barryville, NY! They both love being in nature and they wanted their wedding to reflect that, and that vision absolutely came true when they ended up tying the knot in the forest while surrounded by their closest family and friends.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Women's Business Network Happy Hour: It's a Bug's Life!

Consie Meyers of Woodsboro Bank hosts this month! There will be donations being accepted for Women to Women Mentoring. Collecting ONLY accessory items and purses due to COVID. No clothing items can be accepted. Due to limited space this month, attendance limited to only 50 people, NO membership required for monthly Happy Hours/After Work Socials, so sign up early! Network with some of Frederick County's finest businesswomen. Enjoy beverages and hors d'oeuvres while connecting with local business professionals!
Kentucky StateThe State-Journal

Local women and good friends vying for Miss Kentucky's Outstanding Teen

Maggie Richardson and Abbey Wilhoite have grown up together, and one of the activities they’ve shared over the years is participating in pageants. The two will be doing that this week when they take part in the Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen pageant and scholarship program at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville Thursday through Saturday.
Wilmington, NCWECT

Diagnosis brings wedding date forward for couple

Precision Swiss Products, a California-based precision manufacturing firm, will build a new headquarters in southeastern North Carolina and create 125 new jobs as part of a $9.3 million relocation project. Linda Pearce Thomas holds front porch pulpit for any and all to visit. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. If you...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
Books & Literatureoutreachmagazine.com

It’s Your Turn to Network

Excerpted from ‘It’s Not Your Turn’ (IVP) When it comes to social media, I notice most people tend to use it as a form of broadcast. I am not saying this is an inappropriate use of the technology, but I do teach courses on social media and am always surprised by how many people seem genuinely stunned when I remind them social media is an inherently social system. The point is not simply to get on your soapbox and dole out wisdom, the point has to be to make social connections. If you want to improve your online networking ability, the first thing to do is to simply use it socially. Comment on other people’s posts. Retweet and share their thoughts. The goal on social media isn’t to create a slew of followers, it is to create a faithful community. Stop thinking you need ten thousand people to have a platform. What you need is even just one hundred people who have fully bought in to what you do.
Entertainmentshipnc.com

BSHS Drama Club brings ‘Little Women’ to life

The Big Spring High School Drama Club delivered a captivating live-streamed performance of the musical “Little Women” on May 22. The musical features scores by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, based on a book by Allan Knee.
RedditLifehacker

Always Bring These Things When You Crash at a Friend's Place

A presumptuous houseguest is a houseguest that is unlikely to be invited back. No one wants the type of guest who assumes they have free rein to use appliances and household wares without limits. Sure, everyone needs access to certain amenities in the home, but you can be a better guest by bringing a few of these extras anytime you crash at someone else’s home.
Oakland, MDWVNews

Civic Club to host 'Bring a Friend' meeting

OAKLAND — The Civic Club of Oakland will be hosting its annual Bring a Friend luncheon meeting June 29 at Dutch’s restaurant on Glendale Road. “We started the tradition of ‘Bring a Friend’ to grow our presence in the community and recruit new members,” said Judi Merriman, Civic Club president. “We want others to understand the purpose of our club — to raise money to give back to the community in the form of grants to local nonprofits — but also to know that our meetings feature speakers who address a wide variety of topics and fun activities.”
Elkton, MDCecil Daily

Dog's Day of Summer brings Man's Best Friend to Elkton

ELKTON — Downtown Elkton became the home of dozens of dogs and dog lovers on Thursday for Dog’s Day of Summer, a celebration of our furry friends. Many people brought dogs that needed to be socialized after a year without much interaction with other canines and humans. “She’s a COVID...
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

Monthly Women's AM Network meeting has been rescheduled

NEW BRITAIN- The monthly Women’s AM Network meeting has been moved to Tuesday, July 13 in lieu of the long holiday weekend. “As the first Tuesday in July will be the day after a long holiday weekend, it seems prudent to reschedule The Women’s AM Network,” said The Chamber. The...
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

Who Are The Famous Twins Sisters? TikTok Star Launched GoFundMe After Father Dies, Wiki, Age, Instagram explored!

The twins have made the headlines for this week as the father of the twins has died in a shooting and he was shot tragically in front of the daughters, People who use TIKTOK or Twitter daily must have seen a lot of posts that are related to the twin sisters as they are being called famous twins and we are not talking about Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate, Cole and Dylan Sprouse or Hunter and Scarlet Johansson, we are talking about the sisters from Alabama who are known as the famous twins as they go by on social media and the twins have been going viral as their father passed away in a shooting and the twin sisters have now set up a GoFundMe page so that they can raise money for the funeral of their father.