Cadott, WI

Jeanine Michal

Leader-Telegram
 12 days ago

Jeanine (Jean) Elaine Michal passed away peacefully on Saturday May 29th, 2021 at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls surrounded by family. Jean was born to Louis and Sue Witt on November 3, 1933 in Cadott, WI. Jean lived her entire life in the Cadott/Chippewa Falls area. She attended Brown Country School, a one room schoolhouse, through the 8th grade. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1951. During that time, Jean took part in the senior class play, was a band majorette and was named Prom Queen.

