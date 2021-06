Thanks to Andrew Denny for this idea. He had to plan a trip to the first on the list, which reminded him of the second, now closed.1. Whatstandwell, Derbyshire.2. Wait-A-Bit, Jamaica. Named after the Wait-A-Bit tree, with long hooked horns, so called because it takes time to disentangle yourself if caught on one.3. Hall i’ th’ Wood, near Bolton. Named after a nearby museum, “with spelling rightly done in the local dialect”, said James Blanchard.4. Recess, County Galway. Conor Downey also likes the now closed Inch station in County Wexford, and Tattynuckle, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. “Also sadly closed.” He...