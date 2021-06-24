Cancel
MLB

Rays end skid 'playing with a relentless ease'

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays returned to a familiar formula to snap out of their longest losing streak in three years: pitching, patience and well-timed power. Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe each went deep, and Rich Hill worked five solid innings before the bullpen took over to complete the Rays’ 8-2 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field. So ended their seven-game losing streak, fittingly enough with their first victory of the season against the team they’re now chasing by just half a game in the American League East standings after a turbulent eight days.

