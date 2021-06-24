Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup; Wheeler The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Loup County in north central Nebraska Garfield County in north central Nebraska Southeastern Holt County in north central Nebraska Northeastern Custer County in central Nebraska East central Blaine County in north central Nebraska Wheeler County in north central Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Creighton to near Bartlett to near Taylor, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Burwell, Taylor, Ewing, Chambers, Page, Bartlett, Ericson, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Inman, Virginia Smith Dam, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Sunfish Lake, Homestead Knolls Campground, Goose Lake State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 117 and 136. Highway 20 between mile markers 309 and 328. Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 181. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burwell, NE
County
Blaine County, NE
County
Wheeler County, NE
County
Loup County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
City
Creighton, NE
City
Ericson, NE
County
Garfield County, NE
County
Holt County, NE
City
Inman, NE
City
North Platte, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...