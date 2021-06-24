Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup; Wheeler The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Loup County in north central Nebraska Garfield County in north central Nebraska Southeastern Holt County in north central Nebraska Northeastern Custer County in central Nebraska East central Blaine County in north central Nebraska Wheeler County in north central Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Creighton to near Bartlett to near Taylor, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Burwell, Taylor, Ewing, Chambers, Page, Bartlett, Ericson, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Inman, Virginia Smith Dam, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Sunfish Lake, Homestead Knolls Campground, Goose Lake State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 117 and 136. Highway 20 between mile markers 309 and 328. Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 181. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH