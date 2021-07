Clawing through the narrow channel, a vehicle-sized trench gouged into the top of a hill, I'm reminded just how capable the Jeep Wrangler is. Like a layer cake of gravel and sand, the surrounding soil's strata are clearly visible, towering above the roof of my high-riding steed and coming within inches of the outside mirrors. Stick a hand out the window and you can practically touch the walls, this pathway is so claustrophobic. But the 2021 Wrangler 4xe (it's pronounced "four-by-E") plug-in hybrid handles this challenge with ease, as other Trail Rated Jeeps certainly could. Unlike its siblings, however, this one can tackle Mother Nature's toughest terrain without making a peep.