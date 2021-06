Keir Starmer is on course for another electoral battering at the Batley and Spen by-election next month, according to a new constituency poll.The new survey of the “red wall” seat published by Survation found the Tories taking the West Yorkshire constituency with 47 per cent of the vote.Labour would trail in second place on 41 per cent of the vote, while former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway would take six per cent.If the figures are repeated on 1 July the result would amount to the second formerly safe Labour seat lost by Sir Keir's party in the space of...