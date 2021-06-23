Cancel
Buying Cars

2011 Polished Metal Metallic Honda Odyssey EX-L

Roanoke Times
 12 days ago

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...

roanoke.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Urban Titanium Metallic Honda CR-V

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD CVT 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC AWD. Odometer is 22691 miles below market average! 26/33 City/Highway MPG. Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on the Brand Watch(tm) study from Kelley Blue Book Market Intelligence. Award calculated among non-luxury shoppers. For more information, visit www.kbb.com. Kelley Blue Book is a registered trademark of Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 White Diamond Pearl Honda Odyssey

FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Very Nice, ONLY 22,243 Miles! 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
2018 Blue Metallic Ford Escape

2018 Blue Metallic Ford Escape

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Navigation, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, SE SYNC 3 PACKAGE, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATIO... CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated...
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2021 Honda Odyssey vs. 2022 Kia Carnival: Which Is Better?

Now in its fifth generation, the 2021 Honda Odyssey takes on the brand-new 2022 Kia Carnival. Both minivans can carry up to 8 passengers in comfort. Which is better?. Both offer seating for up to 8 passengers. A built-in vacuum is included in the top trim Odyssey. Kia Carnival is...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

U.S. News Ranks 2022 Honda Odyssey #1 in New Minivans

The automotive industry is competitive in every vehicle class. Japanese automakers like Honda and Toyota battle it out annually to see which company can produce the better van. Competition is usually stiff between models like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. This year one Japanese minivan outclassed the other by far.
RetailRoanoke Times

2019 Gun Metallic Nissan Frontier

Nice, GREAT MILES 21,495! $2,100 below J.D. Power Retail! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, [A93] BED LINER/TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE... Aluminum Wheels READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Privacy...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Guard Metallic With Magnetic Metallic Ford F-150

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 32,148! NAV, Heated Seats, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Turbo, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATIO... TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUT... EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera. Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Modern Steel Metallic Honda HR-V

4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.
2019 Java Metallic Nissan Titan

2019 Java Metallic Nissan Titan

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 18,288! $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, 4x4, Hitch, [B95] LED FOG LIGHTS W/DARK CHROME BE... Chrome Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Deep Ruby Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Nice, ONLY 70,399 Miles! LTZ trim. Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Hitch, SEATING, HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, CD Player. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Privacy...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Avalon

Great Shape. EPA 39 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City!, $4,300 below J.D. Power Retail! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Hybrid, XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE, ALL WEATHER LINER PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input,...
2018 Iridium Metallic GMC Acadia

2018 Iridium Metallic GMC Acadia

EPA 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Nice. Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Arctic Blue Metallic Nissan Murano

EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Great Shape, GREAT MILES 71,834! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, [H01] SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive CLICK ME!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for...
2018 Black Obsidian INFINITI Q50

2018 Black Obsidian INFINITI Q50

Nice, GREAT MILES 23,430! Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, [L93] ALL WEATHER PACKAGE (L93), [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Platinum White Pearl Honda Pilot

3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20" Exclusive Black-Painted Alloy.
2018 Magnetic Black Nissan Rogue

2018 Magnetic Black Nissan Rogue

PRICED TO MOVE $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera CLICK ME!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671...
Pilot, VARoanoke Times

2018 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Pilot

EX-L trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Nice. Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Oxford White Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW

Great Shape. LIMITED SLIP W/4.30 AXLE RATIO, ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 T... ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20,4x4, Turbo, TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOM... SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4 Traction Control, Dual Rear Wheels, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel ABS,...