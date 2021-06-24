Cancel
Quick Fix: Celebrate the season with bright blend of veggies for summer soup

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS)
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a dinner to welcome the official start of summer. It’s a bright blend of summer zucchini, green beans and tomatoes. A little goat cheese mixed in at the end gives the soup a creamy texture. It’s a simple, vegetarian dinner that also tastes great the next day, so make extra if you like.

