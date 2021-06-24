Quick Fix: Celebrate the season with bright blend of veggies for summer soup

Summer’s heat and humidity eventually get to me. Feeling sticky and sweaty loses its novel charm and my mind starts wandering to fall. It almost feels sacrilegious actually, summer is my favorite season! Thankfully the desire to cool down and cozy up hasn’t begun to set in this year and I’m going to do my best to keep it at bay. My general plan, try to remain present and continue to enjoy the summer fruits of the season. And I mean that figuratively, al fresco activities, getting to wear cute dresses, more sunshine, and literally, in the form of this easy recipe that makes a versatile fruit topping out of in-season produce. It’s stone fruit season people! I used plums in this recipe, but peaches, nectarines, cherries anything you can get your hands on will work deliciously.