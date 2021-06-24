Cancel
MLB

Athletics' Sean Murphy: Remains hot in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 5-3 loss to Texas on Wednesday. Murphy got Oakland on the board with a 443-foot homer to center in the seventh, his second in three games, and doubled earlier in the fourth. The backstop has enjoyed his three games in Texas as he's 5-for-11 with two home runs and two doubles and has raised his OPS from .728 to .782 in the span. The A's have one more game against the Rangers before moving on to play the Giants this weekend.

