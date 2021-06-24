Athletics' Sean Murphy: Remains hot in loss

Manaea (6-2) allowed one run on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Angels. Manaea had to escape threats with multiple baserunners in the first, second and fourth innings, but the only run to score against him was a solo shot by Juan Lagares. Despite it not being his most effective outing, the 29-year-old earned his third straight win and has allowed one or fewer runs in each of his last five appearances. He lowered his season ERA to 2.99 alongside a 78:19 K:BB. Manaea is lined up to face the Yankees on the road this weekend.