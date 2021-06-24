Cancel
Justin Timberlake Supports Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle, Says It's 'Just Not Right'

By Vianne Burog
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake said nobody should be held against their will. Britney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship Wednesday. Justin Timberlake voiced support for Britney Spears following the female pop singer's conservatorship testimony Wednesday. Britney spoke against her legal guardianship during a Los Angeles court hearing, calling out her father, Jamie Spears, and accusing him of being "abusive."

