SEK Elementary wins WCGSL 10U title

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEK Elementary won the Washington County Girls Softball League 10U championship at Kemps Mill Park. In the photo, from left to right: Front row — Philomena Ortiz, Anna Capobianco, Eliza Staley, Hannah Samuel and Liberty Marquis. Second row — Maura Britton, Giana Anderson, Kaitlyn Masemore and Trenton Manford. Third row — Bethany Bromwell, Kaylee Stone, Kailyn Smith, Baylee Hancock and Chloe Kershner. Back row — coach Christine Hancock and assistant coaches Jeff Britton and Ron Hancock. Not pictured — assistant coach Matt Smith.

