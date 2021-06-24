Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

A Random Walk in Real-Time Computer Graphics

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputer Graphics begin with defining shapes mathematically. Modeling sphere and cube can be solved with ease, but defining real-world objects are challenging. The famous 3D teapot model was created in 1975 by Martin Newell at the University of Utah, and it was featured in many research papers due to the fact that only very limited models were available in the early days of computer graphics.

towardsdatascience.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Graphics#Graphics Hardware#Mathematics#The University Of Utah#Gpu#Glsl#Uv Mapping#Shadertoy#Tron#Perlin Noise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Pixar
Related
Visual Artrockpapershotgun.com

The best and worst graphics card box art of all time

You can't buy a new graphics card for love nor money these days. When the RTX 3070 Ti went on sale last week, it followed in the footsteps of all new GPU launches this year and disappeared in a puff of smoke in 23 seconds flat. It's a real shame, as some of these new GPUs would be pretty decent upgrades if your current PC's starting to struggle a bit.
Video Gamespolycount.com

Real-time Knight Character Creation

-You will learn how to think and execute all the steps necessary to go from an idea to the full execution of a realistic character rendered in a real-time engine like Unreal. -You will learn the importance of creating a story for a character and trying to find the best shapes to represent that.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Retailers: It’s time to adopt edge computing

As retailers continue to expand in-store operations as vaccination levels increase, there is mounting pressure to not only remain COVID-19-compliant, but also maintain a high level of customer service that will lure customers back to physical storefronts. Consumer trends are always changing, and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced retailers to...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Generalized Learning Vector Quantization for Classification in Randomized Neural Networks and Hyperdimensional Computing

Machine learning algorithms deployed on edge devices must meet certain resource constraints and efficiency requirements. Random Vector Functional Link (RVFL) networks are favored for such applications due to their simple design and training efficiency. We propose a modified RVFL network that avoids computationally expensive matrix operations during training, thus expanding the network's range of potential applications. Our modification replaces the least-squares classifier with the Generalized Learning Vector Quantization (GLVQ) classifier, which only employs simple vector and distance calculations. The GLVQ classifier can also be considered an improvement upon certain classification algorithms popularly used in the area of Hyperdimensional Computing. The proposed approach achieved state-of-the-art accuracy on a collection of datasets from the UCI Machine Learning Repository - higher than previously proposed RVFL networks. We further demonstrate that our approach still achieves high accuracy while severely limited in training iterations (using on average only 21% of the least-squares classifier computational costs).
devops.com

How Real-Time Debugging Improves Reliability

When designing and building software, service reliability is always at the top of the list of critical focus areas for development teams. Every team that builds software typically has, either directly or indirectly, service level agreements with their customers. These are, essentially, agreed-upon metrics or performance criteria that teams use to measure and ensure the reliability of a software system.
Softwarearxiv.org

An Audio-Driven System For Real-Time Music Visualisation

Computer-generated visualisations can accompany recorded or live music to create novel audiovisual experiences for audiences. We present a system to streamline the creation of audio-driven visualisations based on audio feature extraction and mapping interfaces. Its architecture is based on three modular software components: backend (audio plugin), frontend (3D game-like environment), and middleware (visual mapping interface). We conducted a user evaluation comprising two stages. Results from the first stage (34 participants) indicate that music visualisations generated with the system were significantly better at complementing the music than a baseline visualisation. Nine participants took part in the second stage involving interactive tasks. Overall, the system yielded a Creativity Support Index above average (68.1) and a System Usability Scale index (58.6) suggesting that ease of use can be improved. Thematic analysis revealed that participants enjoyed the system's synchronicity and expressive capabilities, but found technical problems and difficulties understanding the audio feature terminology.
Computersarxiv.org

Structured in Space, Randomized in Time: Leveraging Dropout in RNNs for Efficient Training

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs), more specifically their Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) variants, have been widely used as a deep learning tool for tackling sequence-based learning tasks in text and speech. Training of such LSTM applications is computationally intensive due to the recurrent nature of hidden state computation that repeats for each time step. While sparsity in Deep Neural Nets has been widely seen as an opportunity for reducing computation time in both training and inference phases, the usage of non-ReLU activation in LSTM RNNs renders the opportunities for such dynamic sparsity associated with neuron activation and gradient values to be limited or non-existent. In this work, we identify dropout induced sparsity for LSTMs as a suitable mode of computation reduction. Dropout is a widely used regularization mechanism, which randomly drops computed neuron values during each iteration of training. We propose to structure dropout patterns, by dropping out the same set of physical neurons within a batch, resulting in column (row) level hidden state sparsity, which are well amenable to computation reduction at run-time in general-purpose SIMD hardware as well as systolic arrays. We conduct our experiments for three representative NLP tasks: language modelling on the PTB dataset, OpenNMT based machine translation using the IWSLT De-En and En-Vi datasets, and named entity recognition sequence labelling using the CoNLL-2003 shared task. We demonstrate that our proposed approach can be used to translate dropout-based computation reduction into reduced training time, with improvement ranging from 1.23x to 1.64x, without sacrificing the target metric.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Real time anomaly detection with Apache Kafka and Python

Learn how to make predictions over streaming data coming from kafka using Python. In this post I’m going to discus how to make real time predictions with incoming stream data from Apache Kafka, the solution we are going to implement looks like this:. The idea is to:. Train an anomaly...
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Windows 11 is being unveiled today, for real this time

Microsoft are hosting a livestream this afternoon that will officially unveil Windows 11, the next operating system in a line of operating systems named after an opening that lets in a passage of light, air, and flies. The Windows 11 reveal stream is going live at 11am ET, which is...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Real-time Instance Segmentation with Discriminative Orientation Maps

Although instance segmentation has made considerable advancement over recent years, it's still a challenge to design high accuracy algorithms with real-time performance. In this paper, we propose a real-time instance segmentation framework termed OrienMask. Upon the one-stage object detector YOLOv3, a mask head is added to predict some discriminative orientation maps, which are explicitly defined as spatial offset vectors for both foreground and background pixels. Thanks to the discrimination ability of orientation maps, masks can be recovered without the need for extra foreground segmentation. All instances that match with the same anchor size share a common orientation map. This special sharing strategy reduces the amortized memory utilization for mask predictions but without loss of mask granularity. Given the surviving box predictions after NMS, instance masks can be concurrently constructed from the corresponding orientation maps with low complexity. Owing to the concise design for mask representation and its effective integration with the anchor-based object detector, our method is qualified under real-time conditions while maintaining competitive accuracy. Experiments on COCO benchmark show that OrienMask achieves 34.8 mask AP at the speed of 42.7 fps evaluated with a single RTX 2080 Ti. The code is available at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

Real-time Neural Radiance Caching for Path Tracing

We present a real-time neural radiance caching method for path-traced global illumination. Our system is designed to handle fully dynamic scenes, and makes no assumptions about the lighting, geometry, and materials. The data-driven nature of our approach sidesteps many difficulties of caching algorithms, such as locating, interpolating, and updating cache points. Since pretraining neural networks to handle novel, dynamic scenes is a formidable generalization challenge, we do away with pretraining and instead achieve generalization via adaptation, i.e. we opt for training the radiance cache while rendering. We employ self-training to provide low-noise training targets and simulate infinite-bounce transport by merely iterating few-bounce training updates. The updates and cache queries incur a mild overhead -- about 2.6ms on full HD resolution -- thanks to a streaming implementation of the neural network that fully exploits modern hardware. We demonstrate significant noise reduction at the cost of little induced bias, and report state-of-the-art, real-time performance on a number of challenging scenarios.
TechnologyWDIO-TV

Apple Fitness+ launches new Time to Walk episodes

Microsoft's new operating system has taken on a mac-like look. Among the changes, the start menu is in the middle of the screen. Windows 11 should be live by the end of the year. Version 10 users will get free upgrades. Beginning Monday, Apple is offering new workouts as part...
ScienceAPS physics

Random walks on complex networks with first-passage resetting

We study discrete-time random walks on arbitrary networks with first-passage resetting processes. To the end, a set of nodes are chosen as observable nodes, and the walker is reset instantaneously to a given resetting node whenever it hits either of observable nodes. We derive exact expressions of the stationary occupation probability, the average number of resets in the long time, and the mean first-passage time between arbitrary two nonobservable nodes. We show that all the quantities can be expressed in terms of the fundamental matrix.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

TextGenie - Augmenting your text dataset with just 2 lines of code!

Often while developing Natural Language Processing models, we find it difficult to find relevant data. And more than that, finding data in a large amount. Previously, while developing our Intent Classifier, we used the CLINC150 Dataset that had 100 samples for 150 different classes. But, what if we needed even more samples? One more similar scenario was when I was working on a contextual assistant with Rasa. While creating the training data from scratch, I’d have to imagine different samples for each intent or ask my friends for some help. Each class might need a healthy amount of samples depending upon the domain.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Upload and Embed Interactive Plotly Visualizations

Plotly is a great tool for interactive data visualizations, but its Chart-Studio service is limited to 500KB uploads. I have been sharing a lot of interactive plots this year that I make using Plotly. For a while, Plotly’s chart-studio service was a good solution for me to upload my plots so that I could embed them in articles or presentations. However, Chart-Studio has a pretty aggressive 500KB size limit on their free tier. And chart-studio doesn’t have a transparent option to pay for larger uploads aside from expensive business plans.
Softwarearxiv.org

Geometric Processing for Image-based 3D Object Modeling

Image-based 3D object modeling refers to the process of converting raw optical images to 3D digital representations of the objects. Very often, such models are desired to be dimensionally true, semantically labeled with photorealistic appearance (reality-based modeling). Laser scanning was deemed as the standard (and direct) way to obtaining highly accurate 3D measurements of objects, while one would have to abide the high acquisition cost and its unavailability on some of the platforms. Nowadays the image-based methods backboned by the recently developed advanced dense image matching algorithms and geo-referencing paradigms, are becoming the dominant approaches, due to its high flexibility, availability and low cost. The largely automated geometric processing of images in a 3D object reconstruction workflow, from ordered/unordered raw imagery to textured meshes, is becoming a critical part of the reality-based 3D modeling. This article summarizes the overall geometric processing workflow, with focuses on introducing the state-of-the-art methods of three major components of geometric processing: 1) geo-referencing; 2) Image dense matching 3) texture mapping. Finally, we will draw conclusions and share our outlooks of the topics discussed in this article.
Computersarxiv.org

Robust Pose Transfer with Dynamic Details using Neural Video Rendering

Pose transfer of human videos aims to generate a high fidelity video of a target person imitating actions of a source person. A few studies have made great progress either through image translation with deep latent features or neural rendering with explicit 3D features. However, both of them rely on large amounts of training data to generate realistic results, and the performance degrades on more accessible internet videos due to insufficient training frames. In this paper, we demonstrate that the dynamic details can be preserved even trained from short monocular videos. Overall, we propose a neural video rendering framework coupled with an image-translation-based dynamic details generation network (D2G-Net), which fully utilizes both the stability of explicit 3D features and the capacity of learning components. To be specific, a novel texture representation is presented to encode both the static and pose-varying appearance characteristics, which is then mapped to the image space and rendered as a detail-rich frame in the neural rendering stage. Moreover, we introduce a concise temporal loss in the training stage to suppress the detail flickering that is made more visible due to high-quality dynamic details generated by our method. Through extensive comparisons, we demonstrate that our neural human video renderer is capable of achieving both clearer dynamic details and more robust performance even on accessible short videos with only 2k - 4k frames.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Machine Learning Detection Algorithm for Large Barkhausen Jumps in Cluttered Environment

Modern magnetic sensor arrays conventionally utilize state of the art low power magnetometers such as parallel and orthogonal fluxgates. Low power fluxgates tend to have large Barkhausen jumps that appear as a dc jump in the fluxgate output. This phenomenon deteriorates the signal fidelity and effectively increases the internal sensor noise. Even if sensors that are more prone to dc jumps can be screened during production, the conventional noise measurement does not always catch the dc jump because of its sparsity. Moreover, dc jumps persist in almost all the sensor cores although at a slower but still intolerable rate. Even if dc jumps can be easily detected in a shielded environment, when deployed in presence of natural noise and clutter, it can be hard to positively detect them. This work fills this gap and presents algorithms that distinguish dc jumps embedded in natural magnetic field data. To improve robustness to noise, we developed two machine learning algorithms that employ temporal and statistical physical-based features of a pre-acquired and well-known experimental data set. The first algorithm employs a support vector machine classifier, while the second is based on a neural network architecture. We compare these new approaches to a more classical kernel-based method. To that purpose, the receiver operating characteristic curve is generated, which allows diagnosis ability of the different classifiers by comparing their performances across various operation points. The accuracy of the machine learning-based algorithms over the classic method is highly emphasized. In addition, high generalization and robustness of the neural network can be concluded, based on the rapid convergence of the corresponding receiver operating characteristic curves.
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: DeepMind AGI paper adds urgency to ethical AI

A further boost comes from AI research lab DeepMind, which recently submitted a compelling paper to the peer-reviewed Artificial Intelligence journal titled “Reward is Enough.” They posit that reinforcement learning — a form of deep learning based on behavior rewards — will one day lead to replicating human cognitive capabilities and achieve AGI.