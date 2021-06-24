Aussie Tennis Player Bernard Tomic Says 'I S**t Myself' During Live TV Interview

American men’s tennis scored a dispiriting first last month: there wasn’t a single U.S. player on the A.T.P. tour ranked inside the top thirty. Not since the computer-ranking system was implemented, nearly a half century ago, have things been this bad—though things have been pretty bad for some time now. The Championships at Wimbledon get under way on Monday, and it would not come as a shock if there were no Americans left in the men’s draw come the middle Sunday, halfway through. Sam Querrey, with his all-or-nothing serve, well suited to grass, reached the Wimbledon semifinals four years ago, but he’s thirty-three years old and has crashed out in the first round of this year’s first two majors, in Melbourne and Paris. (He’s currently ranked No. 60.) John Isner (No. 33), has an even bigger serve, which carried him to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018, but he’s thirty-six, and his place in the tournament’s history is likely to remain affixed to the first-round match he played in 2010 against the French doubles specialist Nicolas Mahut, a match that lasted more than eleven hours and took three days to complete: 6–4, 3–6, 6–7, 7–6 . . . 70–68, the longest professional tennis match ever. Reilly Opelka, twenty-three years old and nearly seven feet tall, is also in possession of a thunderous first serve. At No. 32 this week, he is the highest-ranking American man right now—and he did win the boys’ singles title at Wimbledon in 2015. But none of the Americans who’ve won the Wimbledon juniors have gone on to win the trophy for adults—or, lately, even got close.