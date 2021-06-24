‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Feeling ‘Physically Sick’ Over Britney Spears’ Testimony in Court to End Conservatorship

On Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears made a simple plea to a Los Angeles probate judge: “I just want my life back.”. Spears was in the middle of delivering a forceful 24-minute statement against the conservatorship under which she has been living for the last 13 years. This searing testimony, the audio of which was livestreamed to the media, marked the pop star’s most public rebuke to date of the legal situation which has dictated the terms of her life since 2008. She called the conservatorship “abusive,” compared it to “sex trafficking,” stated that her father (who was her conservator for the majority of those 13 years) “loved the control to hurt his own daughter,” and alleged that her conservators won’t let her go to the doctor to take out her IUD, even though she wishes to have another child. (A friend of mine referred to this final revelation as something “straight out of the Handmaid’s Tale,” which feels accurate.)