‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Feeling ‘Physically Sick’ Over Britney Spears’ Testimony in Court to End Conservatorship
Meghan McCain was one of many vocal celebrities expressing their support for Britney Spears. The “If U Seek Amy” crooner broke her silence when she testified in court as she battles to end her conservatorship. Spears made some shocking revelations which prompted fans to take on social media to sympathize with the star. One of the high-profile talk show hosts that took to Twitter was The View co-host that said hearing Spears made her “physically sick.”www.cheatsheet.com