Eugenio Suarez - 1 for 4, HR and a big play to save the Reds. While there are players with fancier stats to put up here, the player that had the greatest impact on the Reds chances of winning was Eugenio Suarez. Suarez made a ridiculous play at third in the 4th inning that saved at least one and possibly more runs. It’s one of the best you will see, and he hit his 16th home run of the year in the 7th. It’s those little things, such as defense and big time hits, that made this game interesting when it looked like the Braves could bang the door wide open.