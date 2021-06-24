Special Weather Statement issued for North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Itasca A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN ITASCA AND WEST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTIES At 1222 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 8 miles north of Keewatin, or 11 miles northwest of Hibbing, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Hibbing around 1225 AM CDT. Chisholm around 1235 AM CDT. Buhl around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Leetonia, West Two Rivers Reservoir, Kinney and Stingy Lake. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.