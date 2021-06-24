Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL ST. LOUIS COUNTY At 1226 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Cotton, or 23 miles southeast of Hibbing, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Cotton around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Comstock Lake, Kelsey, Melrude, Shaw and Nichols Lake. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.