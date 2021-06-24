Cancel
Small Business

SBA Reconvenes the Council on Underserved Communities

By admin
Pine Tree
 4 days ago

Washington, DC… The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that it is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). In conjunction with the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda, the restoration of the Council will help support the SBA’s prioritization of equity across its programs and initiatives. The Council will consist of 20 diverse stakeholders from every region of the country tasked with advising the SBA on strengthening and improving its strategies to help underserved communities.

