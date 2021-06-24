SBA Reconvenes the Council on Underserved Communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a lender that prides itself on innovation, technology, and inclusiveness, Premium Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the deployment of its "Neighborhood Vitality" program; a strategy it believes will help underserved communities in upstate New York. Premium Mortgage Corporation—who already provides more loans to minorities in Buffalo than every other non-bank lender—has established a special financing fund of a minimum of $500,000 to further incentivize the purchase of homes in historically disadvantaged communities. Moreover, these monies will be advertised and dispersed through Premium Mortgage Corporation's unique proprietary software that will identify properties in underserved communities for which the incentive is available, and advertise the incentive to real estate agents and consumers in a manner that will encourage the purchase of real estate in these targeted communities.