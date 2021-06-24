Seattle-based developer says A/C systems in northwest homes could become more common
SEATTLE — With temperatures expected to soar in the Pacific Northwest in the coming days, many residents in the area are asking themselves, should I get air conditioning?. Pre-installed A/C units in residential buildings in the Puget Sound region may be limited, and central HVAC systems are rare. So on days when a heat wave strikes, residents may have to opt for portable A/C units that are either stand-alone or attachable to windows or vents.www.king5.com