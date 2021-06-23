Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate passes legislation to help children experiencing homelessness or in foster care to graduate high school

By Natalie Kapustik
The Center Square
The Center Square
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – Legislation sponsored by Pennsylvania state Sens. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. and Pat Browne to help students who are homeless or in foster care graduate high school was unanimously approved recently in the Senate. Senate Bill 324, the Fostering Graduation Success for Vulnerable Students legislation, would remove roadblocks...

