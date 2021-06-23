A team of rivals should run New York City

The votes haven’t been fully counted, but it’s not too early to wonder what the next New York City mayoral administration will look like. Perhaps Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who leads among first-place votes – or Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia, who have still have a chance to win – should read historian Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln,” which vividly describes the bold step President-elect Abraham Lincoln took after winning the election of 1860, when he appointed a number of his vanquished opponents to his new administration.