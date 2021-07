Is the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek the best new subcompact SUV? See why the Crosstrek beats the Hyundai Kona and Honda HR-V. What are the best subcompact SUVs of 2021? The list is long with the Chevrolet Trax, Jeep Renegade, Kia Soul, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-3, Subaru Crosstrek, Honda HR-V, and Toyota C-HR. According to a new report from RPM, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is the best based on reliability, quality, performance, and resale value.