Anderson, IN

AU’s Majeski to Speak at Church of God Convention

anderson.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnderson, Ind. — Anderson University Associate Professor of Biblical Studies Dr. Kimberly Majeski is set to speak at the Church of God North American Convention. Majeski is an ordained pastor in the Church of God and her work is featured on the History Channel, A&E, and in many books, articles, and publications. Majeski is also the founder of Stripped Love, a nonprofit serving survivors of domestic sex trafficking and she also launched the Preacher Girl School in 2019, a dynamic online preaching community and academy for women by women.

anderson.edu
