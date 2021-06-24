Cancel
The Mutt of the Week: Meet Max!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax was found on a backcountry road in Mexican Hat on the Navajo Nation where a woman who was visiting her grandmother almost hit him when he darted in front of her car. She opened her door to go catch him but instead he jumped right into her lap. She called Underdog and Max arrived in mid-May. We've been loving him ever since! Max has been fostered by our founder, Katy Gullette, who said that Max is a confident and smart pup who is completely house trained.

