Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Strange But True: Patrick Mahomes’ Father Told Him to Drop Football While in High School

By Rob Snyder
Posted by 
ESPN 960 San Angelo
ESPN 960 San Angelo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The future face of the NFL was almost a "never was". Like many exceptional athletes during his teenage years, while at Whitehouse High School in East Texas, current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II played multiple sports: baseball, football and basketball. His father, Patrick Mahomes, Sr. made it to the big leagues: he was a pitcher for multiple major league baseball teams.

espn960sanangelo.com
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
325
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn960sanangelo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#American Football#Whitehouse High School#Longhorns#The New York Post#Texas Tech#The Kansas City Chiefs#Lonestar 99 5 Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLTyler Morning Telegraph

More Mahomes baby photos

The cute photos of Sterling Skye Mahomes keep coming. Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews said they would share photos of their daughter when the time was right. Friday was that time. A photo shoot featuring Sterling, their 4-month-old daughter is being shared by the former Whitehouse residents. Patrick...
NFLTyler Morning Telegraph

Patrick Mahomes shares family photo featuring 4-month-old daughter

Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shared a family photo featuring their 4-month-old daughter. On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée both shared on Instagram family photos, showing the first public photos of Sterling Skye Mahomes' face. Patrick Mahomes captioned his post "Hello, World," while Matthews...
NFL247Sports

Patrick Mahomes shares injury update, latest on rehab

Patrick Mahomes is refraining from going full throttle just yet after offseason surgery on his toe, but is playing quarterback with no restrictions for the Kansas City Chiefs during OTAs and minicamp and says he doesn't expect to be bothered by the turf toe injury sustained last season. Mahomes is...
NFLchatsports.com

Texas Football: Ehlinger seen working out with Patrick Mahomes

Sam Ehlinger, Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports. An interesting turn for the newest quarterback with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, as the former Texas football senior star Sam Ehlinger was seen working out with Patrick Mahomes. The former Texas Tech Red Raider and Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Mahomes was spotted in the gym working out with the Colts rookie.
NFLPosted by
NBC News

See adorable new photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' daughter

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, can't believe how fast the couple's 3-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, is growing. Matthews posted new images of baby Sterling in an Instagram gallery on Monday, just three days after she and Mahomes gave fans a first peek at their little girl's adorable face.
NFLPosted by
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Patrick Mahomes Really, Really Likes Trophies

Patrick Mahomes has won a lot of trophies in his lifetime. I'm sure it was in the triple-digits in his elementary days playing multiple sports and being the MVP in most of them. Then, through high school, I'll bet he led his teams to his fair share of gold balls and more. While at Texas Tech University, it was more of an individual award trophy, but a trophy is a trophy to Patrick Mahomes.
NFLchatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes’ greatest offensive fireworks could come in 2021

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass on the run against Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The floor is already...
NFLKLTV

Patrick Mahomes on cover of Madden 22 with Tom Brady

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - EA Sports has announced Whitehouse native and former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be one of two players featured on the cover of Madden 22. The video game company released the cover Thursday morning. Tom Brady will join Mahomes on the cover. This is the second...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texas Tech football alums: Patrick Mahomes to grace Madden cover for second time

For further proof that Texas Tech football alum Patrick Mahomes has this world by the tail, consider that on Thursday it was announced that he will be gracing the cover of the popular EA Sports Madden NFL video game for the second time in three years. This year, he’ll share the honor with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady who bested Mahomes and his Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 in February.
NFLYardbarker

Justin Fields Unflinching Like Patrick Mahomes

This is the Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields comparison game. They shouldn't go there. No one can expect Fields to be comparable to Mahomes, who was an MVP his second year, a Super Bowl MVP, quarterback in consecutive Super Bowls. Fields needs to develop at his own speed and to...
NFLdraftsharks.com

Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football News | Shark Bites

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in minicamp and doesn't sound at all worried about the left foot injury that required surgery after the Super Bowl. “I don’t see any problems moving forward,” Mahomes said. “Obviously I’m going to continue with the rehab and work to strengthen it. I feel I had good OTAs, a good minicamp. I was able to move around and do the things I needed to do.” Barring a setback, the foot will be a non-issue this season.