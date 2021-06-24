Early garbage pickup during extreme heat

Don’t miss a pickup: Set bins out the night before

To protect the health and safety of waste collection drivers, collection will begin at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28, 2021. Early pickup may continue if extreme temperatures persist.

This allows drivers to start in the cooler morning hours, reducing exposure to extreme temperatures and potential health risks.

Residential customers should set out their garbage, recycling, and compost bins the night before their collection day to avoid missing a pickup.

Get the most up-to-date information and never miss a pickup: Sign up for garbage day reminders.

Questions?

If your pickup is missed, please contact your garbage and recycling company directly. Find your company's name on the side of your bins.

For other questions related to garbage and recycling, contact us.