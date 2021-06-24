Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Early garbage pickup during extreme heat

Posted by 
Portland, Oregon
Portland, Oregon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBUit_0adkHrik00

Don’t miss a pickup: Set bins out the night before

To protect the health and safety of waste collection drivers, collection will begin at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28, 2021. Early pickup may continue if extreme temperatures persist.

This allows drivers to start in the cooler morning hours, reducing exposure to extreme temperatures and potential health risks.

Residential customers should set out their garbage, recycling, and compost bins the night before their collection day to avoid missing a pickup.

Get the most up-to-date information and never miss a pickup: Sign up for garbage day reminders.

Questions?

If your pickup is missed, please contact your garbage and recycling company directly. Find your company's name on the side of your bins.

For other questions related to garbage and recycling, contact us.

Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon

0
Followers
421
Post
80
Views
ABOUT

Portland is the largest and most populous city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the seat of Multnomah County. It is a major port in the Willamette Valley region of the Pacific Northwest, at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia rivers in Northwestern Oregon. As of 2019, Portland had an estimated population of 654,741,

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Compost Bins#Waste Collection#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
Environmentvernonmatters.ca

Armstrong monitoring impacts of extreme heat

The City of Armstrong is working on providing a cooling centre for the community as it continues to monitor the impacts of the extreme heat. “The city is working with first responders to get a clear understanding of the impacts occurring within the community with those that are most at risk. At this time, the city has had no calls for services by those in need,” Warren Smith, emergency program coordinator, said.
Environmentcbslocal.com

Dealing With Extreme Heat

Temps are in the 90s, and if you can stay indoors with the AC on, that seems like a good strategy. But for those who do have to contend with the heat this week, KDKA's Nicole Ford has what you need to know when it comes to your health.
Energy IndustryShoshone News Press

Avista asks customers to conserve electricity during extreme heat

As we all manage through the heat wave this week, we are reaching out to all our electric customers with a request to conserve electricity beginning Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1 from 1-8 p.m. each day, as demand for energy has increased significantly. Similar conservation requests may be issued throughout the week if needed.
King County, WAPosted by
KING 5

Garbage collection limited in King County due to extreme heat wave

SEATTLE — The garbage is expected to pile up a bit for many King County residents and businesses as collectors will not be working a full day Monday due to the extreme heat. King County said Sunday that Recology, the garbage, recycling and compost collection service for cities like Seattle, Shoreline and Burien, will only dispatch their workers until noon to prioritize their safety and avoid the high temperatures.
EnvironmentTroy Record

New Yorkers urged to use caution during extreme heat

NEW YORK — State officials urged New Yorkers to prepare for another extended period of high heat and humidity expected to begin Sunday and continue through the middle of the week. Heat index values reaching up to the mid-90s are forecast through Wednesday, while humidity levels are expected to remain high.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Providence reopening water parks, during extreme heat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Providence will be reopening its water parks during the extreme heat, Mayor Jorge Elorza announced on Monday. The parks will be open from Monday until Wednesday, from 12-7 p.m. The following water parks will be open to the public:. Al Carrington Water Park at Richardson Park, 64...
Shasta County, CAkrcrtv.com

Shasta County opens cooling shelters during extreme heat

REDDING, Calif. — An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Northstate and in response Shasta County health officials are opening a pair of cooling shelters. The centers will be open from noon to 8 p.m. to help provide relief during the hottest parts of the day. Cooling Center...
Des Moines, IAagupdate.com

Drought feeds extreme heat

PHOENIX (AP) – Much of the western half of the country has been blasted with sweltering heat this past week. A high-pressure dome combined with the worst drought in modern history to launch temperatures into the triple digits, toppling records even before the official start of summer. Des Moines broke...
EnvironmentWrcbtv.com

Grand Canyon hiker dies on trail during extreme heat wave

An Ohio backpacker was found dead in the Grand Canyon on Sunday, a day that saw a high temperature of 115 degrees. The death of Michelle Meder, 53, of Hudson, Ohio, was likely heat-related, the National Park Service said Monday. The park received a call Sunday around 1:15 p.m. about...
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

El Paso markets adjust to extreme heat

El Paso (CBS4) — El Paso saw record-breaking triple-digit temperatures for the second weekend in a row, prompting businesses to adapt with new summer practices to help beat the heat. El Paso’s Upper Valley Market operates with new summer hours from 10-2 to help vendors and customers avoid spending the...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Doctors warning of extreme heat across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctors are warning you to be careful outside this weekend. With the heat, doctors say to keep hydrated by drinking water. “Today’s just going to be one of those days, but it will be over before we know it, hopefully,” said CBRE maintenance technician James Bryan.
EnvironmentDetroit Free Press

Death Valley cooks under extreme heat

Death Valley National Park, California, is known as the "hottest place on Earth." Temperatures reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on June 17, as tourists visited the park during a record heat wave.
Lincoln, NEKETV.com

Extreme heat buckling streets in Lincoln

Triple-digit temperatures hit the Capital City for the first time in three years and people like Lynnette Rios are feeling it. "It's hot. It's very hot. If it was up to me I'd jump in the lake right now," Rios said. Gabe Phares agreed. "I was dripping sweat. It was...