A Greenbrier County man was arrested on the morning of Monday, June 21 after an alleged domestic assault that had occurred two weeks prior. Zachariah Mark Feury, 20, has been charged with one count of domestic battery. On Monday, June 7, were dispatched to a residence in Fairlea in response to a reported domestic altercation. Upon their arrival, officers made contact with both the accused, Zachariah Mark Feury, as well as the victim, his mother. According to the criminal complaint, the victim “had locked herself in her bedroom with a heavy metal door that had two treated 2X4 reinforcements that could be...