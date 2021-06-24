Cancel
NBA

Bucks fall to Hawks in Game 1

By Matt Infield
WSAW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks could not withstand a 48-point performance from Hawks’ point guard Trae Young, as Milwaukee fell in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to Atlanta 116-113. Milwaukee led by seven points late in the fourth, but could not hold it as a series of offensive rebounds...

www.wsaw.com
Trae Young
Jrue Holiday
Giannis Antetokounmpo
#Bucks#Atlanta#Hawks In Game 1#Wsaw#Homecourt
