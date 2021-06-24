NEWCOMERS UPDATE
Newcomers had fun celebrating Derby Days during the May luncheon. So many amazing and unique hats filled the room. It was difficult for the judges to determine the winner of three special categories, but they were successful. Caitlin Robinson, Kim Heinemann, and Christine Smith's hats were acknowledged as the Silliest Hat, Most Creative Hat, and the Most Beautiful Hat, respectively. June was another wonderful luncheon, with no special theme other than enjoying friendships and conversation.