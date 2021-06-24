Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Here's what you can do to help fireflies

By David Kashdan
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChasing fireflies is one of the summer rituals every kid enjoys. What could be more awesome than a bug that glows in the dark, is easy to catch, and won’t bite you? I bet every Kingsport kid — young and old — has enjoyed catching fireflies and looking at them in amazement.

www.timesnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireflies#Antarctica#Herbicides#Firefly#Snails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Skin Careohmymag.co.uk

Here's what to do if you get sunburnt this summer

Now that the sun is out, and the heat’s turning up, everyone’s rushing outside to catch a bit of that summerglow. But, if you’re not careful, a summer glow can quickly turn into a sunburn that is painful, itchy, and it might even leave you looking like a freshly picked tomato.
GardeningSeattle Times

No garden yet? No worries: Here’s what you can still plant

Active Aging is weekly series that provides wellness tips and creative living ideas for the active aging lifestyle. Getting outside to work in the garden is a wonderful way to be physically active and soak up some natural vitamin D from the sun. If you haven’t planted anything yet or you’re aiming to increase your harvest, don’t worry. There are lots of nutrient-rich vegetables, herbs, and gorgeous flowers you can still plant in June. Here’s a list to help you get growing.
LifestyleClimbing

If Your Rock Shoes Don’t Stick Like They Used To, Here’s What You Can Do About It

This article is free, but sign up with an Outside+ membership and you get unlimited access to thousands of world-class stories, gear reviews, tips and advice on climbing.com and rockandice.com, plus you’ll enjoy a print subscription to Climbing and receive our annual coffee-table edition of Ascent. Outside+ members also receive other valuable benefits including a Gaia GPS Premium membership. Please join the Climbing team today.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

The 5 Bugs That Are Most Likely to Bite You While You're Sleeping

If you've ever woken up with a strange bump on your body and no sign of the culprit, you have to confront the uncomfortable likelihood that a bug snuck in and snacked on you in the middle of the night. Between the popular myth that you swallow eight spiders a year in your sleep and the knowledge that there are bugs that can live in your bed, it's no wonder people are nervous about unwelcome visitors overnight. But if you want to freak yourself out further, read on to learn which bugs are most likely to bite you while you're sleeping.
Hampshire Review

‘Ask what you can do for your country’

What beautiful weather we are having. Gardens are made, and many folks had things from their gardens. We have not yet, but are looking forward to it. We have had some much needed rain. My daughter and I saw a young mother deer with her fawn the other day and it was so small and still had its spots. It was so beautiful.
San Antonio, TXKVUE

Here's what to do if you get caught in a river current

SAN ANTONIO — Parts of the Guadalupe River are known for it's strong and surprising currents. Whether it is a pool, a lake, or a river with a quickly moving current, knowing what to do before and during an incident often means the difference between life and death. "All I...
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Photo Reveals a Horrific Day in the Life of a Lab Beagle – Here’s What We Can Do to Help

The term “lab animals” often conjures up images of white rabbits and mice or rats. While most people might not know the specifics of what animals are used for in experiments, they are somehow comfortable with knowing these rodents are subjected to life in a lab. Well, we could only wish that these animals were ever only tasked with completing mazes in exchange for cheese, but sadly this isn’t the case. There are over 100 million animals subjected to painful cosmetic and pharmaceutical tests in the U.S. every year. If that came as a shock, what if we told you that a portion of those animals isn’t rats or rabbits, but dogs? Pretty crazy right?
Eugene, ORkpic

The HEAT is HERE - and here's what you can do to play it cool

EUGENE, Ore. — With the summer season starting, it’s a great time for Oregonians to take some small steps to keep their home cool and their energy bills cooler, according to the Energy Trust. And, with temperatures heating up to potentially historic levels and more than three-fourths of Oregon already...
Healthseattlepi.com

Do you have dry mouth? What you can do about it

(BPT) - You may have felt like your mouth is dry on occasion — on a hot day, when you’re thirsty, or maybe when you feel nervous before making a presentation at work. But if you're experiencing chronic dry mouth, it’s more than just a mild inconvenience or temporary unpleasant feeling. Dry mouth can lead to both medical and dental issues down the road.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

1 in 5 People Have Never Cleaned This in Their Home, Survey Says

With the spring cleaning season coming to an end, you might think that everyone's homes are now cleared out and spotless. You might even assume that with families and friends finally able to gather again after more than a year of separation, people have been extra diligent with their 2021 cleaning. But then again, maybe not, if past habits are any indication. People in the U.S. can be very forgetful when it comes to cleaning certain parts of their homes, as seen by the American Cleaning Institute's 2019 National Cleaning Survey. According to this survey, 1 in 4 people don't believe they clean everything properly, while 1 in 3 are not convinced they clean everything in their home often enough. We're inclined to agree. Around 1 in 5 people in the U.S. say they have never cleaned their washing machine. Yes—not even once.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

TWRA urging people to ‘leave turtles alone’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has received many questions from residents across the state about turtles wandering around on people’s property. According to TWRA, if a person sees a turtle on their property, the best thing to do is leave it alone. Wildlife officials...
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Here’s how you can help the horned lizard population

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is working to boost the Texas Horned Lizard population and you can help!. Eggs from Tinker Air Force Base were hatched at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and the young lizards were reared over the winter before being returned to the base’s natural reserves.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Friendship Anxiety? Here is What You Can Do.

Friendships and relationship are just like flowers; if you don’t water them consistently, they die. As species, it is essential to our survival to build authentic friendships and relationships with people and everything in our environment. We can spend years building friendships, but only a split second to destroy them. Instead, our biased thinking leads to friendship anxiety, seclusion, and life-long regrets of what if.
Petswagstowiskers.com

What Can You Do to Ease Your Dog's Fear of Fireworks?

Imagine this: July 4th rolls around, and fireworks fill the sky. It's easy to get lost in the preparations and enjoy the celebration with your friends and family. But then you find your beloved dog cowering in fear in a corner, and you start to worry. Will they be all right?