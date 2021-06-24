Cancel
Marco Island, FL

Reception for Key Marco Cat and Artifacts

Cover picture for the articleThanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Starting June 30 through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. The newly loaned objects include a beautifully carved tortoise shell net gauge depicting Bottlenose Dolphins, a shell gorget or throat piece, a wooden human figurine knife handle thought to have been carved from an antler, and various utilitarian objects. Three of the artifacts — a wolf figurehead, pelican figurehead and deer figurehead — will be loaned on a rotating basis because the fragility of these objects requires limiting the time they can be on exhibit. The wolf figurehead will be the first of the rotating artifacts to be on exhibit June 30, 2021 to June 2022.

