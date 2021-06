Coming off a short-game victory over the Paducah Chiefs, the Owensboro RiverDawgs couldn’t overcome a 10-run first inning and fell to the Hoptown Hoppers 12-6. Two strikeouts and a walk had things looking grim for Owensboro right out of the gate, but Cole Gober later was able to spark a little-two out magic with an RBI single. The RiverDawgs took that 1-0 lead into the second inning looking to set the tone, but Hoptown had other plans.