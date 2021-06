The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s next monthly Rooster Booster officially returns in person, and officials hope to celebrate all that Owensboro has on July 1. The meeting will be held in the Owensboro Convention Center at 7:30 a.m. and is sponsored by Kentucky Wesleyan College. Rooster Booster is a monthly meeting where people are able to grow their businesses and careers, meet new people and organizations.