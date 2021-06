The Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers play game two fo their series on Tuesday night in Texas. The Texas Rangers took game one of the series 8-3. Cole Irvin will get the ball for the Oakland Athletics. He has a record of 4-7 and a 3.89 ERA. The Rangers will send Taylor Hearn to the hill with a 2-1 record and a 4.84. This is a bullpen game for the Rangers so the Athletics should be able to take adanvtage.