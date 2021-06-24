Mary J. Blige Reflects On Painful Childhood In New Documentary

Mary J. Blige’s new documentary My Life hits Amazon Prime on June 25. The legendary R&B singer recently opened up about sharing such challenging moments on screen. Blige told ET's Kevin Frazier, "To go back and actually show them where the pain came from, it was heavy, but it was nothing because those are my fans. In order to do a My Life documentary, you have to go back and show people what happened, you know? Why it happened and where did all this pain come from.”