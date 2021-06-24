Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Mary J. Blige Reflects On Painful Childhood In New Documentary

By BET Staff
Posted by 
BET
BET
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mary J. Blige’s new documentary My Life hits Amazon Prime on June 25. The legendary R&B singer recently opened up about sharing such challenging moments on screen. Blige told ET's Kevin Frazier, "To go back and actually show them where the pain came from, it was heavy, but it was nothing because those are my fans. In order to do a My Life documentary, you have to go back and show people what happened, you know? Why it happened and where did all this pain come from.”

www.bet.com
BET

BET

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Blige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Real Estateamlu.com

Mary J. Blige Asking $2.8M for New Jersey Property

A property in New Jersey owned by Mary J. Blige makes a return to the real estate market in the Northeast. The singer and actor listed the 1990s contemporary house in Cresskill for $2.75 million. The home’s previous stint on the market had it priced at $2.25 million. The 7,000...
Celebritiestulsaheartandsoul.com

Why Mary J. Blige Slapped Tyrese | RSMS

Tyrese got a little too comfortable with Mary J. Blige and put his had on her thigh while they were posing for a picture. But she slapped his hand away, and @Gary With Da Tea talks about it in this Tea. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram:...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. on “Giving People Their Flowers” During BET Awards’ “Year of the Woman”

Stars including Queen Latifah, Issa Rae, Lil Nas X and Taraji P. Henson walked the red carpet ahead of Sunday's show, among the first to return to pre-pandemic norms. Sunday night’s BET Awards marked the first major awards show to return to the pre-pandemic format, rolling out the red carpet in Los Angeles for the likes of Issa Rae, H.E.R., Cardi B, Andra Day, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion.
MusicDecider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ on Amazon Prime, Which Reflects On The Pain And Promise Of A Powerful Record

Filmmaker Vanessa Roth, who won an Academy Award for her 2007 documentary Freeheld, helms this tribute to and celebration of Mary J. Blige’s landmark 1994 album My Life, which finds the multiple Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter reflecting on the record, how it was made, her struggles with wellness and addiction that informed its lyrics, and its legacy for her worldwide fan base.
Celebritiesphilasun.com

Mary J. Blige and Griseldo rapper Conway The Machine were spotted together

Although Mariah Carey is no longer listed among the roster of artists on Roc Nation’s website, the multiple Grammy award winning songstress denies reports that she and Jay-Z departed ways following an “explosive” meeting. Insisting that things are still good between her and the business mogul, Carey posted on Twitter, “The only explosive situation I’d ever get into with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song Heartbreaker. To the people who make up these lies! Say Poof! Vamoose!” A source close to the situation reportedly said, “Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and Jay-Z are on great terms.”…..
Celebritiespower98fm.com

Is Mary J. Blige VERZUZ Toni Braxton Really Happening?

There was flyer circulating on social media promoting a VERZUZ between Toni Braxton and Mary J. Blige. VERZUZ took to Twitter to say they love both ladies but this is not a confirmed battle. But I do have some good news for you. If you want to see Mary, you...
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Mary J. Blige attended etiquette school

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Legendary singer and Icon Mary J. Blige once attended etiquette school early in her famed career to become a more polished performer. Mary stated “They tried to change me earlier in my career. They did send me to etiquette school, but I just couldn’t feel it because I didn’t feel like myself” she later went on to say that she did it because she “Needed to grow into walking with my back up straight”.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Mary J. Blige Gives Fans a Glimpse inside with “My Life” Documentary Film.

Known for her soul-stirring lyrics and vocals that communicate the feelings and thoughts of a generation, Mary J. Blige gives fans a front-row seat in the revealing documentary film “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth follows Mary J. Blige as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1994 “My Life” LP. Just as raw and honest as her lyrics, Mary J. Blige shares details from her journey as a teen living in the projects to fame that shot her to superstardom.
CelebritiesReporter

Mary J Blige rules out Verzuz battle

Mary J. Blige has ruled out a Verzuz battle. The 50-year-old singer, songwriter and actress insisted she has no plans to take part in the webcast series, which sees two entertainers going head-to-head with their discographies, as she doesn't think it would be beneficial for her career. Speaking on 'The...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige "Almost Cried" When Conway The Machine Gave Her His Chain

Weeks ago, several of DMX's friends gathered together for the listening party to his posthumous album Exodus. Just prior to its release, the bittersweet get-together found Swizz Beatz and many of his collaborators in the same room for a positive moment in tribute to Dark Man X, and it was reported that during the listening session, Mary J. Blige was even spotted shedding a few tears.