After helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6, Joel Embiid is ready to go all-out in their do-or-die showdown on Sunday. In his postgame presser following the Sixers’ 104-99 win, Embiid emphasized that there is no way he would play as poorly as he did in the contest. The Cameroonian big man recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, but he shot 9-of-24 from the field (including 1-of-4 from the 3-point territory).