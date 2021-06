Finally after a long wait the retail release of the Atari VCS console has finally happened in the games console is now available to purchase from the official Atari website and other partners and resellers worldwide including Micro Center and Best Buy to name just a few. Crowdfunding backers of already receive their consoles but it’s the first time that the Atari VCS retro-inspired games console has been available to buy via retail establishments. The VCS was first unveiled back in 2017 as the Ataribox and was originally expected to start shipping during the middle of 2019 but unfortunately was delayed due to a series of development issues.