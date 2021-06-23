Joker Wild

Ari Aster and A24’s new upcoming film, Disappointment Blvd, brings Amy Ryan on to the cast, alongside Joaquin Phoenix and several others. In addition to Joaquin Phoenix, writer/director Ari Aster (Midsommar, Hereditary) has cast Amy Ryan (The Office, The Wire) in his upcoming drama, Disappointment Blvd. Known for his recent contribution to the horror genre, Aster’s last two films shared similar themes about grief and loss. A24 confirmed earlier this year they would be financing and producing this next Aster film, as they did with his last two. It was also announced months ago that Phoenix would star in the film after his Oscar win for The Joker. Few details about the film’s premise have been shared, though it’s been described as a decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time. The movie’s release date has yet to be confirmed.