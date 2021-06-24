Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Core PCE: Previewing The Planet’s New Most Important Economic Release

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can’t get through the front page of any business newspaper without reading about the risks of rising inflation, and that trend has only become more dramatic since last week’s hawkish surprise from the Federal Reserve. With the central bank essentially telegraphing that it’s looking to announce a plan for tapering asset purchases in the next couple of months, the market is laser-focused on the Fed’s preferred inflation measure: Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE).

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Economic Recovery#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Pce#Y Y#Eur Usd#The European Central Bank#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Inflation Isn’t Just The Outlier, The Inflation In It Is, Too

Following the same recent pattern as the BLS and its CPI, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s (BEA) PCE Deflator ran up hotter in May 2021 than its already high increase during April. The latter’s headline consumer basket rose 3.91% year-over-year, its fastest pace since August 2008. The core rate, which excludes food and energy prices, accelerated to 3.39% from 3.11%, the highest since the early nineties.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation rises to 3.4% in May as expected

Inflation in the US, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, was 0.4% in May, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. On a yearly basis, the PCE Price Index edged higher to 3.9% from 3.6%, compared to analysts' estimate of 4%. More importantly, the...
Businessactionforex.com

US Core PCE: Will it Cause US Fed Members to Change Their Views?

US Core PCE is said to be the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation. As mentioned in our Preview, it is wide encompassing, as it covers all households and nonprofit institutions servicing households. Therefore, the Fed is said to favor this measure of inflation over others. Todays release of May Core PCE was 3.4% YoY vs 3.5% expected and 3.1% in April. This is the highest YoY reading in over 30 years! The headline print was 3.9% vs 4.2% expected and 3.6% in May. Recall that at the recent FOMC meeting, the “dot plots” showed that members expected 2 rate hikes by the end of 2023 and 7 members expected 1 rate hike by the end of 2022. In addition, Fed member Bullard said recently that Powell has opened the discussion on tapering. Although today’s Core PCE print was slightly weaker than expected, it is still a strong reading. Therefore, if this is really one of the Fed’s favorite measures of inflation, will today’s inflation print cause them to taper sooner than they would like? Fed members have been paraded out all week discussing how the high inflation is transitory. Some officials see inflation as more transitory than others. Today’s print shows that although inflation is strong, its not rampant. It will be interesting to see if Fed speakers change their tune as a result of today’s print.
Businesswolfstreet.com

Fed’s Lowest Lowball Inflation Gauge “Core PCE” Spikes Most Since 1983

There are whole generations who never experienced this type of inflation, this type of destruction of the dollar’s purchasing power. The Fed’s favorite inflation measure – which is the lowest inflation measure the US government provides – spiked further in May to multi-decade highs. Sure, it’s just “temporary” or “transitory” or whatever in the sense that next month and a year from now there will be a different number. But the loss of purchasing power of the consumer dollar, including the dollars earned with labor, is permanent. That won’t come back.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US May PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt

Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.4% in May. USD stays resilient against its rivals following the FOMC-inspired rally. Gold could extend last week's slide if USD capitalizes on PCE Price Index data. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report...
Stocksunseenopp.com

The Market’s “Most Important Indicator” Is Predicting a Correction

Stocks are up again this morning as tech stages a comeback. Yesterday, Dow companies did most of the heavy lifting. Now, the Nasdaq Composite is lifting the broader market. But that hasn’t stopped analysts from predicting an imminent correction. On Sunday, cycles expert Charles Nenner said that the market would get “cut in half.” He accurately predicted a 40% correction back in January 2020.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price edges up as U.S. annual core PCE meets expectations in May

(Kitco News) Gold advanced after the U.S. annual core PCE price index came in at 3.4% in May, in line with markets forecasts. On a monthly basis, the core PCE price index was up 0.5% in May versus the expected 0.6%, according to the data published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday.
Currenciestalkmarkets.com

AUD/USD Rate Snaps Five Day Rally With RSI Tracking Downward Trend

AUD/USD bounces along the 200-Day SMA (0.7557) after gapping lower at the start of the week, but it remains to be seen if the decline from the February high (0.8007) will turn out to be a correction in the broader trend or a change in market behavior amid the deviating paths between the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Climb With Focus on Employment Data

The S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price index for April is set to be released at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday. An auction is due to be held on Tuesday for $40 billion of 42-day bills. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday morning, with investors focused on two key pieces of employment data that are due to be released this week.
Businessstateofpress.com

Gold sees biggest monthly drop since 2016 | Business and Economy News

As US Fed officials sped up their plans for tightening policy, gold prices dropped below $1,800 an ounce. Gold headed for the biggest monthly drop in more than four years after the Federal Reserve sped up their expected pace of policy tightening, sending prices tumbling below $1,800 an ounce. The...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Gold posts weekly gains as US inflation data calms taper talk

The precious yellow metal gold futures’ prices ended in the black on Friday as a stagnation in US Consumer Spending in May coupled with a lower-than-anticipated inflation last month had bolstered US Fed Chair Powell alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s view that the latest round of inflation-surge would be momentary, eventually affecting the US Dollar’s safe-haven bid against a higher inflation which had been pressing gold futures’ prices over recent weeks.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar bulls may continue as inflation rises

A key inflation indicator that the Federal Reserve uses to set policies rose 3.4% in May from a year ago, the fastest increase since the early 1990s, according to data released last Friday. With a higher inflation leading to an unexciting stocks market, this may give dollar some support in the coming weeks.
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Inflation Isn't All It Takes To Boost Gold

The actions by the Federal Reserve over the past year have led many to assume that much higher inflation is a foregone conclusion. This leads to a further expectation that much higher gold prices are imminent. That sounds logical, but it is not that simple. There is a relationship between...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

US consumer spending takes a breather; inflation rises 0.5%, gains 3.4% year-on-year

On Friday, US Commerce Department data had unveiled that US Consumer Spending, the lifeblood of US economy accounting for roughly a two-third of entire economic activities, had stalled in May as a global-scale shortage of chips had hurt motor vehicle purchase, however, a sweeping supply restrain among US manufacturers alongside a shift of demands towards services from goods had kept inflation soaring with the US Fed’s key inflation indicator rising further in May.
BusinessThe Daily Star

Data confirms US inflation spike but unlikely to rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
Businessinvesting.com

The Fed And U.S. Economy: Some Like It Hot But Many Do Not

Three events highlight the week ahead. The quarter-end can often experience heightened intraday volatility as investors and banks adjust positions and hedges. Hours before the end of trading for the quarter, the eurozone's preliminary estimate of June CPI will be published. Then, on July 2, ahead of a three-day holiday weekend in the US, the BLS will report the June employment data, which has disappointed expectations in the last couple of months.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Scotiabank Economics Releases Provincial Economic Outlook

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Reopening from COVID-19 lockdowns and a robust US expansion will help all of Canada's provincial economies rebound strongly in 2021, says Scotiabank Economics in its latest Provincial Economic Outlook. The report was released following Scotiabank Economics' June 2021 forecast tables. "COVID-19`s third wave has...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

The Trader: All eyes on the core PCE reading

US indices marked fresh record highs yesterday as the White House inked a bipartisan infrastructure package. European stocks remain range bound and had a mixed open in early trade Friday. US benchmark 10yr yields trade a little under 1.5 per cent and gold is stuck in the range of the last week at $1,780. Markets seem to be comfortable with the Fed’s position on inflation, but we are still waiting for a breakout in yields to really shake things up. For now, the path of least resistance is up, but there is an air of complacency.